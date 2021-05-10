Zacks: Analysts Expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.05). Adamis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 188.31% and a negative return on equity of 99.57%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,314 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 554,762 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 825.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 516,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 460,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 7.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $2.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85. The company has a market cap of $110.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise Symjepi Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products consisting of fluticasone for the treatment of asthma; beclomethasone, a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma; and naloxone injection product candidates for the treatment of opioid overdose.

