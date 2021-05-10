Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will post $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.57. Patterson Companies reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Shares of PDCO traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,701. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $37.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 67.10%.

In related news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $205,191.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $39,505.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,139,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,903,000 after purchasing an additional 896,133 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,933,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,293,000 after buying an additional 18,175 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,154,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 740,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 604,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,921,000 after acquiring an additional 82,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

