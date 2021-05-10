Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. Agree Realty posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Agree Realty.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%.

ADC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.61.

Shares of NYSE ADC traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.36. 419,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,567. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $54.94 and a twelve month high of $73.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.42%.

In other news, CFO Simon Leopold purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,473.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joey Agree acquired 7,870 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.61 per share, for a total transaction of $500,610.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,252,445.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 19,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,111 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 416,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,716,000 after buying an additional 96,553 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 676.8% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 73,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 64,297 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 8,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agree Realty (ADC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.