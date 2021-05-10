Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.63 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) will post sales of $15.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.60 million and the lowest is $14.69 million. ADMA Biologics posted sales of $10.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full-year sales of $75.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.00 million to $80.82 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $124.78 million, with estimates ranging from $106.20 million to $152.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 98.83% and a negative net margin of 166.01%. The business had revenue of $13.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADMA. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.74. 5,066,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,603,245. The firm has a market cap of $211.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. ADMA Biologics has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 48.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

