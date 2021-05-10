YOUengine Price Reaches $0.0045 on Major Exchanges (YOUC)

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 9th. One YOUengine coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YOUengine has traded 177.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. YOUengine has a market cap of $6.85 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00086859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00020171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00065961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.32 or 0.00104966 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $467.82 or 0.00788007 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00049973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,370.49 or 0.09046269 BTC.

About YOUengine

YOUengine (YOUC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. The official message board for YOUengine is youengine.io/blog . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . The official website for YOUengine is youengine.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling YOUengine

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOUengine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOUengine using one of the exchanges listed above.

