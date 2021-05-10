Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last Week

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. In the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.48 or 0.00002506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.83 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00070100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.03 or 0.00249317 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $704.34 or 0.01194346 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003667 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00030863 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $455.63 or 0.00772614 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,847.61 or 0.99787979 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.