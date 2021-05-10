YFFII Finance (YFFII) Price Hits $8.17 on Top Exchanges

YFFII Finance (CURRENCY:YFFII) traded up 40% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. One YFFII Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $8.17 or 0.00014048 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, YFFII Finance has traded 64.7% higher against the US dollar. YFFII Finance has a market cap of $299,413.82 and approximately $69,817.00 worth of YFFII Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00087042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00019951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00065833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.19 or 0.00106994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.95 or 0.00805033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00050003 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,309.72 or 0.09134594 BTC.

About YFFII Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFFII describes itself as the original vision of yearn.finance (YFI). “

