Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Price Target Raised to C$5.20

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) had its price objective raised by analysts at Cormark to C$5.20 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.22% from the company’s previous close.

XBC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption to C$4.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.93.

Shares of XBC traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$4.22. The stock had a trading volume of 327,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,275. The firm has a market capitalization of C$646.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78. Xebec Adsorption has a 12 month low of C$3.01 and a 12 month high of C$11.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

