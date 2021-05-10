World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.92.

WWE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE WWE traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.31. 1,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.42. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.24.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.60 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 56.47%.

In other news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $2,063,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 170.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 400.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 71.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.