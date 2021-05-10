World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $120.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) to report $120.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $119.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $121.93 million. World Acceptance posted sales of $123.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year sales of $536.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $532.00 million to $540.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $566.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.87. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.53%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WRLD. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

WRLD stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.29. The company had a trading volume of 29,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,954. The firm has a market cap of $913.84 million, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.79. World Acceptance has a 1-year low of $47.72 and a 1-year high of $170.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.56. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

In other World Acceptance news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 630 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total value of $83,493.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,059.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 714 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,834 shares of company stock worth $2,271,599 in the last ninety days. 36.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The company also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. It also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

