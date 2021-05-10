William J. Leatherberry Sells 5,000 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $126,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NMI stock opened at $23.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.72. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.27.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $115.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.50 million. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. NMI’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,523,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NMI by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,686,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,500 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 987,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,358,000 after acquiring an additional 421,149 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NMI by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,900,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,684,000 after purchasing an additional 274,175 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter worth $5,130,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

