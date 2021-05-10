William Blair Weighs in on Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.97. William Blair also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

JLL has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $199.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.01 and a 200 day moving average of $155.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $79.05 and a 1 year high of $199.07.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,733,000 after acquiring an additional 208,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,948,000 after buying an additional 42,530 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,017,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,950,000 after buying an additional 111,965 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 837,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,028,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 662,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,313,000 after buying an additional 37,553 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

