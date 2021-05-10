William Blair Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX)

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities researchers at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Lucira Health’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

LHDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lucira Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Lucira Health in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lucira Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

LHDX stock opened at $4.93 on Monday. Lucira Health has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHDX. EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Lucira Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,127,000. Papp L Roy & Associates acquired a new stake in Lucira Health in the 1st quarter valued at $549,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lucira Health during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucira Health in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the first quarter valued at about $5,682,000.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

