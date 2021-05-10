William Blair Comments on At Home Group Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for At Home Group in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for At Home Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $561.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HOME. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

NYSE:HOME opened at $36.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. At Home Group has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.91.

In related news, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $28,015.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,727.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $72,076.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,415.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,424,023 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOME. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of At Home Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,191,000 after purchasing an additional 370,115 shares during the period. Indaba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in At Home Group by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,263,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,461,000 after buying an additional 2,170,986 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of At Home Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,325,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,952,000 after purchasing an additional 96,567 shares during the period. Bayberry Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of At Home Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 1,187,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,351,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in At Home Group by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,087,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,819,000 after buying an additional 286,700 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

