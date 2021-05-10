Whiting Petroleum Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $307.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.30 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.43.

Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $41.83 on Monday. Whiting Petroleum has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $42.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 39,580 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $578,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $3,857,000. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

