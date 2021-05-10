Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded up $4.02 on Monday, hitting $256.97. 7,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,778. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $254.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.97.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

WHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.14.

In other news, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total transaction of $1,221,809.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,847.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph T. Liotine sold 48,432 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.83, for a total transaction of $11,470,150.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,334,965.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,648 shares of company stock worth $39,487,395 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

