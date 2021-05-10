Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,579,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,735,000 after buying an additional 1,708,205 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,773,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,833,000 after purchasing an additional 84,570 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $100,649,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,389,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,728,000 after purchasing an additional 268,023 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,385,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,447 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $43.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.42. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 55.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.