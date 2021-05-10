WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $73.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. WestRock traded as high as $60.50 and last traded at $60.16, with a volume of 3049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.74.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in WestRock by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.31. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

WestRock Company Profile (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

