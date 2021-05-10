Westpac Banking Co. (WBC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.58 on June 24th

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBC) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

