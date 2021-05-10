Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Raised to $90.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price upped by Loop Capital from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

WDC has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised Western Digital from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.70.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $71.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.29 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $74.70.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 30,892 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 353,888 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $17,666,000 after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

