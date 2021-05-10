WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) PT Raised to $119.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $119.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.00.

NYSE:WCC opened at $109.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.35 and a 200-day moving average of $77.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $109.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.36.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.67. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $51,618.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,211.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $66,052.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,763 shares in the company, valued at $771,757.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,961 shares of company stock worth $491,360. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in WESCO International by 32.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in WESCO International by 7,750.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 135,625 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

