Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Welbilt in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. William Blair also issued estimates for Welbilt’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.77 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Welbilt currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

NYSE WBT opened at $22.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 559.50 and a beta of 1.99. Welbilt has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average of $13.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Welbilt by 217.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,692,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,001,000 after buying an additional 5,266,361 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,868,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,848,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,927,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,497,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,589,000 after purchasing an additional 972,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

