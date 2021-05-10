Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WRI shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th.

WRI stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.97. 615,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,724. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $32.99.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 164.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

