Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 17,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Inseego by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,705,000 after acquiring an additional 366,298 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Inseego during the 4th quarter valued at $15,470,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Inseego by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 4th quarter worth about $6,652,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Inseego by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 409,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 160,254 shares during the last quarter. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Inseego news, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INSG opened at $8.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $848.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.92. Inseego Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $21.93.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. Equities research analysts predict that Inseego Corp. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inseego presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

