Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New $68,000 Investment in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,078 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 42.6% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 67,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 20,164 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 90.9% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 34,346 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 348.5% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 52,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 40,723 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.0% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 84,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 80.2% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 74,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 33,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

BBVA stock opened at $5.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $5.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.0697 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 4.5%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

