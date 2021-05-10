Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 5,649 Shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the first quarter worth $290,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 336,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 93,830 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 92,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 25,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGF opened at $4.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $4.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.0273 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Profile

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

