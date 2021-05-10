Wedbush Raises Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Price Target to $15.00

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.40.

TACO opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.69. Del Taco Restaurants has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 42.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after buying an additional 106,046 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,308,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,114,000 after buying an additional 247,918 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 644,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after buying an additional 203,723 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 13,298 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 56.2% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 341,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 123,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of March 10, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

