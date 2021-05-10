Wedbush Comments on Comerica Incorporated’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comerica in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.53. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.64 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

CMA opened at $78.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 1,280.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916,561 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,964,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 1,892.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,062,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,859,000 after purchasing an additional 673,248 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $667,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $298,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,600 shares of company stock valued at $848,186 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comerica declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

