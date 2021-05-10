Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.09.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBS. Wedbush increased their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

In other Webster Financial news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $252,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,262.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,955,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,135,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,354,000 after buying an additional 439,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,426,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,276,000 after buying an additional 253,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1,140.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after buying an additional 204,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 437,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after buying an additional 204,151 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WBS traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,944. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.64 and a 200-day moving average of $47.74. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.