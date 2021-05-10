Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 223,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,406,000 after purchasing an additional 75,875 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 15,369 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.96 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.62 and a 52 week high of $60.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.02.

