Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 284.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMRN opened at $77.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.35 and a 52 week high of $131.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.60.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.41.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total transaction of $585,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,287,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Meier sold 5,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $397,229.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,168 shares of company stock worth $4,706,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

