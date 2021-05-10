Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 3,603 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000.

NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $70.76 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $35.13 and a 1-year high of $70.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.08 and a 200-day moving average of $58.84.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

