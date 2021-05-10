Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 60.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 12,196 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $437,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 335.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 43,182 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.2% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 12,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 34.5% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 14.2% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,938 shares of company stock worth $1,755,197 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $11.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 3.36. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.32.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

