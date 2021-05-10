Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 1,243 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 100.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FPX opened at $117.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.99 and its 200 day moving average is $119.90. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.54 and a fifty-two week high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

