Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,372,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,314,000 after purchasing an additional 979,357 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,462,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,191,000 after acquiring an additional 392,828 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,824,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,925,000 after purchasing an additional 57,043 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,714,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,838,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,293,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,984,000 after acquiring an additional 82,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

BIP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.27.

NYSE BIP opened at $53.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.93 and a 200 day moving average of $51.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of -198.22 and a beta of 0.83. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $37.41 and a 1 year high of $55.54.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

