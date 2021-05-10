Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $470,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 901 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Argus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.90.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $503.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.40 billion, a PE ratio of 81.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $397.86 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $525.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $519.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

