Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 71,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 72.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PMT. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.21.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $19.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,982.00 and a beta of 1.18. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $20.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. On average, analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

