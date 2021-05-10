Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 9.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XMLV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 14,161 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $54.94 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $37.15 and a 12 month high of $54.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.19.

