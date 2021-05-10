We Are One Seven LLC Takes $200,000 Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 269.0% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXN opened at $321.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $318.30 and its 200 day moving average is $299.97. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.10 and a fifty-two week high of $331.50.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

