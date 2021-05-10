We Are One Seven LLC Lowers Stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC owned 0.08% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCON. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 5,758.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 320,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $730,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 87,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,716,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,787,000 after acquiring an additional 554,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.46 on Monday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $100.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.57.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group began coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

