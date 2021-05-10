We Are One Seven LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $81.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.30. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

