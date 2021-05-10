We Are One Seven LLC Buys Shares of 8,603 Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at $20,751,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CCL. HSBC downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

NYSE CCL opened at $26.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $30.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.40.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.