Wayfair (NYSE:W) Upgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $280.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $200.00.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on W. TheStreet raised Wayfair from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upgraded shares of Wayfair from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $314.93.
Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $305.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $319.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.69. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $144.51 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.
In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total value of $217,732.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,496 shares in the company, valued at $28,884,683.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.10, for a total transaction of $167,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,931.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,015 shares of company stock worth $7,508,424. 30.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Wayfair by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,534,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,158,000 after purchasing an additional 848,531 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Wayfair by 782.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,253,000 after purchasing an additional 743,101 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $146,328,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Wayfair by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 617,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,445,000 after acquiring an additional 390,645 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 22,481.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 257,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 256,733 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Wayfair
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?
Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.