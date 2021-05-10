Wayfair (NYSE:W) Upgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $280.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $200.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on W. TheStreet raised Wayfair from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upgraded shares of Wayfair from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $314.93.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $305.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $319.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.69. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $144.51 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.30) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wayfair will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total value of $217,732.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,496 shares in the company, valued at $28,884,683.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.10, for a total transaction of $167,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,931.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,015 shares of company stock worth $7,508,424. 30.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Wayfair by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,534,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,158,000 after purchasing an additional 848,531 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Wayfair by 782.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,253,000 after purchasing an additional 743,101 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $146,328,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Wayfair by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 617,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,445,000 after acquiring an additional 390,645 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 22,481.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 257,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 256,733 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

