Washburn Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 831 Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 831 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cigna by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 42,772 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total transaction of $10,939,794.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,872,509.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,000 shares of company stock worth $57,094,033. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.63.

Shares of CI stock opened at $261.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $263.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

