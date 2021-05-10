Washburn Capital Management Inc. Has $876,000 Stock Position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF comprises about 0.6% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 91 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $414.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $428.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.83. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $224.11 and a 12 month high of $449.76.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

