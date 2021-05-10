Washburn Capital Management Inc. Has $560,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,303 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,359,000 after buying an additional 1,790,347 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,841,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 760,105 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,710,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,460,000 after acquiring an additional 825,249 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,812,000 after buying an additional 3,488,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $355,818,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.24 and its 200 day moving average is $82.61. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.