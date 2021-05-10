Waltonchain (WTC) Price Reaches $1.84 on Major Exchanges

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.84 or 0.00003259 BTC on major exchanges. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $133.06 million and approximately $30.53 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,113.47 or 0.07268606 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.17 or 0.00198212 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 coins. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.