W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 19.000-20.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $18.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.70 billion-$13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.38 billion.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded up $8.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $465.64. 226,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,959. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $263.83 and a twelve month high of $467.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $412.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GWW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $425.36.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,898,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.