W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 136,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 814,662 shares.The stock last traded at $68.38 and had previously closed at $68.39.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.25.

Get W. R. Grace & Co. alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 325.52 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.97.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 0.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This is a boost from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. W. R. Grace & Co.’s payout ratio is 30.14%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRA. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.