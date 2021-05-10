Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.53.

Shares of VMC stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $193.34. 3,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,992. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $192.65. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

